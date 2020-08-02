Shares of Wageworks Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (WAGE, GPX, ASGN, NSP, BBSI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Wageworks ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 155.7%. Gp Strategies is next with a EBITDA growth of 64.7%. On Assignment ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 51.0%.

Insperity Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 50.2%, and Barrett Bus Svcs rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 38.3%.

