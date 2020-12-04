MySmarTrend
Shares of W & T Offshore Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (WTI, CRC, GPOR, NOG, CHK)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

W & T Offshore Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -39.2%. California Resources Corporation is next with a EBITDA growth of -16.5%. Gulfport Energy ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 1.6%.

Northern Oil And follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.3%, and Chesapeake Energ rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 5.6%.

