Shares of Vulcan Materials Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, SUM, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Vulcan Materials ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Summit Materia-A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%.

Eagle Materials follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 11.4%.

