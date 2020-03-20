Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry (VNO , HPP , DEI , CUZ , PGRE )

We looked at the Office REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO ) ranks first with a gain of 6.40%; Hudson Pacific P (NYSE:HPP ) ranks second with a gain of 6.18%; and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI ) ranks third with a gain of 6.04%.

Cousins Prop (NYSE:CUZ ) follows with a gain of 5.95% and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.90%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vornado Rlty Tst and will alert subscribers who have VNO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.