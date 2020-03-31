Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Office REITs Industry (VNO, BDN, CXP, HPP, HIW)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Vornado Rlty Tst ranks highest with a EPS growth of 41,470.6%. Brandywine Rlty is next with a EPS growth of 28,088.2%. Columbia Propert ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.

Hudson Pacific P follows with a EPS growth of 1,285.7%, and Highwoods Prop rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,071.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hudson Pacific P. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hudson Pacific P in search of a potential trend change.