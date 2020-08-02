Shares of Vonage Holdings Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Alternative Carriers Industry (VG, IRDM, CTL, CCOI, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Vonage Holdings ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 45.2%. Iridium Communic is next with a EBITDA growth of 39.1%. Centurylink Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 39.0%.

Cogent Communica follows with a EBITDA growth of 33.4%, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

