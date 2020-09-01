Shares of Vivint Solar Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (VSLR, WIRE, PLUG, AMSC, GNRC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Vivint Solar Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 9,829.4%. Encore Wire is next with a sales growth of 2,375.2%. Plug Power Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,017.3%.

Amer Supercondtr follows with a sales growth of 1,612.3%, and Generac Holdings rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,578.4%.

