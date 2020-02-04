Shares of Vista Outdoor Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Leisure Products Industry (VSTO, MCFT, RGR, JOUT, MBUU)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Vista Outdoor ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 34.4%. Mcbc Holdings In is next with a future earnings growth of 18.6%. Sturm Ruger & Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 18.2%.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a future earnings growth of 17.9%, and Malibu Boats-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 16.9%.

