Shares of Vishay Preci Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (VPG, NATI, OSIS, FARO, MTSC)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Vishay Preci ranks lowest with a an RPE of $119,000. Natl Instruments is next with a an RPE of $176,000. Osi Systems Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $183,000.

Faro Tech follows with a an RPE of $223,000, and Mts Systems Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $223,000.

