Shares of Virtusa Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (VRTU, CTSH, EPAM, SREV, ACN)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Virtusa Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $58,000. Following is Cognizant Tech-A with a an RPE of $58,000. Epam Systems Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $60,000.

Servicesource In follows with a an RPE of $74,000, and Accenture Plc-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $89,000.

