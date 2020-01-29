Shares of Virtu Financia-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (VIRT, IBKR, GS, LPLA, EVR)
Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Virtu Financia-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.0 million. Interactive Brok is next with a an RPE of $1.7 million. Goldman Sachs Gp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.
Lpl Financial Ho follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Evercore Partn-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.1 million.
