Shares of Village Super -A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Food Retail Industry (VLGEA, WMK, KR, NGVC, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Village Super -A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Weis Markets Inc is next with a a beta of 0.7. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Natural Grocers follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

