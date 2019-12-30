Shares of Viad Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Diversified Support Services Industry (VVI, MGRC, VSEC, CPRT, HCSG)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Viad Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Mcgrath Rentcorp is next with a an RPE of $440,000. Vse Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $321,000.
Copart Inc follows with a an RPE of $306,000, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $293,000.
