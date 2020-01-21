Shares of Viacom Inc-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (VIAB, RDI, CNK, MCS, DIS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Viacom Inc-B ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 6.23. Following is Reading Intl-A with a a P/E ratio of 11.62. Cinemark Holding ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.78.

Marcus Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.50, and Walt Disney Co rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 22.68.

