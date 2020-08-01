Shares of Viacom Inc-B Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (VIAB, RDI, CNK, FOX, MCS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Viacom Inc-B ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 16.8%. Following is Reading Intl-A with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%. Cinemark Holding ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.6%.

Twenty-First - B follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%, and Marcus Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.5%.

