Shares of Veritiv Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (VRTV, GWW, WCC, WSO, RUSHA)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Veritiv Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $539.05. Following is Ww Grainger Inc with a sales per share of $186.86. Wesco Intl ranks third highest with a sales per share of $166.15.

Watsco Inc follows with a sales per share of $132.63, and Rush Enter-Cl A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $123.40.

