Shares of Veritiv Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (VRTV, CAI, TGH, BECN, AL)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Veritiv Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 20.4%. Cai Internationa is next with a forward earnings yield of 13.4%. Textainer Group ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.0%.

Beacon Roofing S follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.7%, and Air Lease C rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 9.9%.

