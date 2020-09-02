Shares of Ventas Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry (VTR, CCP, LTC, NHI, SNR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ventas Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -1.8%. Following is Care Capital Pro with a EBITDA growth of 2.0%. Ltc Properties ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.2%.

Natl Health Inv follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.6%, and New Senior Inves rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%.

