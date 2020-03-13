Shares of Ventas Inc Exhibit Possible Trend Reversal as it Trades Higher (VTR)

Ventas Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having risen 6.5% to $29.16. About 3.0 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 2.9 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ventas Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $57.07. Since that call, shares of Ventas Inc have fallen 52.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ventas Inc have traded between a low of $25.90 and a high of $75.40 and are now at $29.88, which is 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.