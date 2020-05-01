Shares of Vectren Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Multi-Utilities Industry (VVC, AEE, SRE, AVA, ED)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Vectren Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Ameren Corp is next with a a beta of 0.5. Sempra Energy ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.

Avista Corp follows with a a beta of 0.5, and Cons Edison Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.5.

