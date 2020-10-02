Shares of Varonis Systems Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Systems Software Industry (VRNS, RPD, RHT, CVLT, DATA)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Varonis Systems ranks lowest with a an RPE of $184,000. Rapid7 Inc is next with a an RPE of $195,000. Red Hat Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $246,000.
Commvault System follows with a an RPE of $246,000, and Tableau Softwa-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $252,000.
