Shares of Varian Medical S Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry (VAR, ZBH, IRIX, SRDX, MDT)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.
Varian Medical S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 179.7%. Following is Zimmer Biomet Ho with a sales growth of 182.5%. Iridex Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 242.1%.
Surmodics Inc follows with a sales growth of 244.7%, and Medtronic Plc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 304.2%.
