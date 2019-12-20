Shares of Valspar Corp/The Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (VAL, RYAM, KRA, FOE, OMN)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Valspar Corp/The ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 1.23. Following is Rayonier Adv with a a P/E ratio of 3.42. Kraton Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.89.

Ferro Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 9.10, and Omnova Solutions rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 10.50.

