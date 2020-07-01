Shares of Valero Energy Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (VLO, MPC, HFC, PSX, REX)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Valero Energy ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.28. Following is Marathon Petrole with a FCF per share of $7.65. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.85.
Phillips 66 follows with a FCF per share of $3.53, and Rex American Res rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.57.
