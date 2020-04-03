Shares of Vail Resorts Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry (MTN, FUN, SIX, ISCA, SEAS)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Vail Resorts ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.69. Cedar Fair L.P. is next with a sales per share of $25.16. Six Flags Entert ranks third highest with a sales per share of $16.29.
Intl Speedway-A follows with a sales per share of $15.14, and Seaworld Enterta rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.05.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intl Speedway-A on November 12th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Intl Speedway-A have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor Intl Speedway-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales per share vail resorts cedar fair l.p. six flags entert intl speedway-a seaworld enterta