Shares of Vail Resorts Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry (MTN, FUN, SIX, ISCA, SEAS)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:14am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Vail Resorts ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.69. Cedar Fair L.P. is next with a sales per share of $25.16. Six Flags Entert ranks third highest with a sales per share of $16.29.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a sales per share of $15.14, and Seaworld Enterta rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.05.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a sales per share of $15.14, and Seaworld Enterta rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.05.

