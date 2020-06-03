Shares of Vail Resorts Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry (MTN, SIX, FUN, TRK, PLNT)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Vail Resorts ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.96. Following is Six Flags Entert with a FCF per share of $3.57. Cedar Fair L.P. ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.86.
Speedway Motorsp follows with a FCF per share of $1.61, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.18.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share vail resorts six flags entert cedar fair l.p. speedway motorsp planet fitness-a