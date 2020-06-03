Shares of Vail Resorts Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry (MTN, SIX, FUN, TRK, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Vail Resorts ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.96. Following is Six Flags Entert with a FCF per share of $3.57. Cedar Fair L.P. ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.86.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a FCF per share of $1.61, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.18.

