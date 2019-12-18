Shares of Usg Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Building Products Industry (USG, NCS, NX, OC, JCI)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.36. Nci Building Sys is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.42. Quanex Building ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.58.

Owens Corning follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.76, and Johnson Controls rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.81.

