Shares of Usg Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Building Products Industry (USG, NCS, APOG, PATK, OC)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.77. Following is Nci Building Sys with a a P/E ratio of 6.74. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.56.

Patrick Inds Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.03, and Owens Corning rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 15.22.

