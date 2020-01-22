Shares of Usana Health Sci Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Personal Products Industry (USNA, MED, COTY, HLF, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Usana Health Sci ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,142.9%. Following is Medifast Inc with a EPS growth of 1,337.2%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,551.7%.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a EPS growth of 2,368.0%, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,026.0%.

