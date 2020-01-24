Shares of Usa Truck Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Trucking Industry (USAK, ODFL, SAIA, MRTN, JBHT)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Usa Truck Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Following is Old Dominion Frt with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Saia Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

Marten Transport follows with a an earnings yield of 2.8%, and Hunt (Jb) Trans rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.3%.

