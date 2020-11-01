Shares of Usa Truck Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Trucking Industry (USAK, ODFL, SAIA, MRTN, JBHT)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Usa Truck Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 46.81. Old Dominion Frt is next with a a P/E ratio of 40.29. Saia Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 36.46.

Marten Transport follows with a a P/E ratio of 36.10, and Hunt (Jb) Trans rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 30.89.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Usa Truck Inc on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.20. Since that call, shares of Usa Truck Inc have fallen 13.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.