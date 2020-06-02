Shares of Us Steel Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Steel Industry (X , CMC , CRS , SXC , NUE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Steel industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X ) ranks first with a gain of 4.39%; Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC ) ranks second with a gain of 3.88%; and Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS ) ranks third with a gain of 3.67%.

Suncoke Energy I (NYSE:SXC ) follows with a gain of 1.91% and Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.00%.

