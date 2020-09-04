Shares of Us Physical Ther Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, UHS, HCA, CSU)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,612.8%. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a sales growth of 1,175.0%. Universal Hlth-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 659.1%.

Hca Healthcare I follows with a sales growth of 511.9%, and Cap Senior Livin rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 436.9%.

