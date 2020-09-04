Shares of Us Physical Ther Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, UHS, HCA, CSU)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest sales growth.
Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,612.8%. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a sales growth of 1,175.0%. Universal Hlth-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 659.1%.
Hca Healthcare I follows with a sales growth of 511.9%, and Cap Senior Livin rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 436.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cap Senior Livin on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.67. Since that call, shares of Cap Senior Livin have fallen 86.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
