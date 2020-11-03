Shares of Us Physical Ther Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, NHC, SEM, THC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 63.50. Ensign Group Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 30.35. Natl Healthcare ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 23.93.

Select Medical follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.84, and Tenet Healthcare rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 16.31.

