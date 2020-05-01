Shares of Us Lime & Minera Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Construction Materials Industry (USLM, VMC, MLM, EXP, USCR)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Us Lime & Minera ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Vulcan Materials is next with a a beta of 0.9. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Eagle Materials follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.
