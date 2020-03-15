Shares of Us Concrete Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, VMC, MLM, EXP)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of 610.2%. Following is Summit Materia-A with a ROE of 1,047.4%. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,291.6%.
Martin Mar Mtls follows with a ROE of 1,552.3%, and Eagle Materials rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,958.2%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Concrete Inc and will alert subscribers who have USCR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
