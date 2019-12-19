Shares of Us Concrete Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, EXP, VMC, SUM, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Eagle Materials is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Summit Materia-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

