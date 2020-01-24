Shares of Us Concrete Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, EXP, MLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.81. Summit Materia-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.19. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.51.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.78, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.96.

