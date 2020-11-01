Shares of Us Concrete Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, EXP, VMC, MLM, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 91.7%. Eagle Materials is next with a EBITDA growth of 64.0%. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 45.4%.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a EBITDA growth of 41.4%, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 41.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 35.1%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.