Shares of Us Cellular Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (USM, WIFI, TDS, SHEN, TMUS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Us Cellular Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 166.7%. Following is Boingo Wireless with a EBITDA growth of 61.5%. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 50.5%.

Shenandoah Telec follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.3%, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 14.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Telephone & Data on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.18. Since that call, shares of Telephone & Data have fallen 28.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.