Shares of Us Bancorp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Diversified Banks Industry (USB, JPM, C, BAC, WFC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Us Bancorp ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.1. Jpmorgan Chase is next with a a beta of 1.1. Citigroup Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.2.
Bank Of America follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.3.
