Shares of Us Bancorp Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry (USB, JPM, WFC, BAC, C)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Us Bancorp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Jpmorgan Chase with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Bank Of America follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

