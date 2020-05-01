Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Education Services Industry (UTI, ABCD, BFAM, GHC, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Universal Technical Institute Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Cambium Learning is next with a a beta of 0.8. Bright Horizons ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Graham Holding-B follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cambium Learning and will alert subscribers who have ABCD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.