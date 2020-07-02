Shares of Universal Security Instruments Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (UUU, DAKT, MTSC, FIT, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Universal Security Instruments Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.12. Following is Daktronics Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.30. Mts Systems Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.66.

Fitbit Inc - A follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.82, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.30.

