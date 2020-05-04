Shares of Universal Security Instruments Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (UUU, DAKT, ITRI, NATI, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Universal Security Instruments Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Daktronics Inc with a a beta of 0.9. Itron Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Natl Instruments follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

