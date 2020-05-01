Shares of Universal Hlth-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Health Care Facilities Industry (UHS, ENSG, HCA, NHC, THC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Universal Hlth-B ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a a beta of 0.6. Hca Healthcare I ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.
Natl Healthcare follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Tenet Healthcare rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.
