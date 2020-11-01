Shares of Universal Health Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry (UHT, HCP, DOC, CTRE, VTR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Universal Health ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 96.81. Hcp Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 96.56. Physicians Realt ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 89.85.

Caretrust Rei follows with a a P/E ratio of 40.52, and Ventas Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 36.11.

