Shares of Universal Elec Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Consumer Electronics Industry (UEIC, GRMN, HAR, GPRO, ZAGG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Universal Elec ranks lowest with a an RPE of $225,000. Following is Garmin Ltd with a an RPE of $257,000. Harman Intl ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $278,000.

Gopro Inc-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $914,000, and Zagg Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $992,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gopro Inc-Cl A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.67. Since that call, shares of Gopro Inc-Cl A have fallen 31.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.