Shares of United Tech Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (UTX , GD , RTN , SPR , NOC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX ) ranks first with a gain of 1.08%; General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) ranks second with a gain of 0.89%; and Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN ) ranks third with a gain of 0.79%.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) follows with a gain of 0.55% and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.48%.

