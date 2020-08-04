Shares of United Parcel-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (UPS, XPO, FDX, FWRD, ATSG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

United Parcel-B ranks lowest with a an RPE of $149,000. Following is Xpo Logistics In with a an RPE of $169,000. Fedex Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $186,000.

Forward Air Corp follows with a an RPE of $300,000, and Air Transport Se rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $343,000.

